Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in battle of equals at Chepauk, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK & GT Predicted XIs, Weather Forecast

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

If there were a contest of proper equals in IPL 2023, this has to be it. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are just a few steps away from creating history and on Tuesday night, it probably reduces to one. This is a clash that many anticipated happening at this stage even after MS Dhoni's men went down to Hardik Pandya's Titans in the tournament opener.

The Super Kings might have had an issue with availability, but hardly with their performances. Million-dollar man Ben Stokes was never to be seen after week one, but his presence hasn't affected their fortunes as MS Dhoni has captained and motivated his troops expertly. Their most significant recipe for success lie at the top, with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad complimenting one another and dismantling bowling line-ups expertly.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have been impressive. | (Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni's management of spinners vs Gujarat Titans' batters:

The contributions of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have been no less even though the latter seems to have faded in the last few games. On the bowling front, Matheesha Pathirana has been their trump card, while Tushar Deshpande growing strength by strength is no less encouraging. Deepak Chahar's return and his swinging deliveries is not only a bright prospect for the Yellow Brigade, but also the national side. Perhaps, the contest between Dhoni's management of spinners against Gujarat Titans' in-form batters looms as the most mouth-watering one.

In form Titans' only big concern is Hardik Pandya's form:

With Mohammed Shami's metronomic new-ball bowling and Rashid Khan's game-changing abilities at whatever he does, Pandya has two of the greatest assets today in T20 cricket. He also has an in-form Shubman Gill, who has the Orange cap well in sights. However, the only concern is his own form, averaging only 28.90 this year compared to his 44.27 in 2022. And while the all-rounder is known for upping his game on big occasions, facing the Super Kings at Chepauk is a daunting prospect.

Predicted playing XI (including impact player):

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.

Weather conditions:

Chepauk Stadium. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans, who haven't played at the Chepauk this season, should expect drier and spinning conditions at this time of the year. However, the team batting second could have significant advantage due to the dew factor. The team batting second has won four out of seven games this season.

Statistics and approaching milestones:

1) Gujarat Titans are unbeaten in three matches against the Chennai Super Kings.

2) Shubman Gill needs 51 runs more to take over Faf du Plessis as the Orange Cap holder this season.

3) Ravindra Jadeja needs one more wicket to reach 150 wickets in the IPL.