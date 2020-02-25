Chelsea vs Bayern Munich UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

The last time Chelsea and Bayern Munich met in the UEFA Champions League, history was created by the Blues as they grabbed their first UCL title by defeating the Bavarians at their home. This fixture promises to go down as one of the most memorable fixtures this season.
While Die Roten have not been at their best this season, they currently lead the points table in the Bundesliga. Chelsea, themselves, have not been their usual self this season due to the transfer ban handed to them during the summer window last year and the influx of several young faces with a young manager, Frank Lampard. Chelsea are the underdogs in this fixture and Bayern will be sure to take advantage of this situation.
When will the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League match take place?
The match will take place on February 26, 2020.
Where will the match take place?
The match will take place at the Stamford Bridge.
When does the match begin?
The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD
Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?
The match will be streaming live on Sony LIV app.
A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelsea's first win five games in the league to remain in control of the race for the top four and a place in the Champions League next season.
Bayern, though, are favourites to sweep aside Lampard's inexperienced squad and gain revenge for a defeat on home soil in the 2012 Champions League final. Lampard was part of the victorious Chelsea side that night in Munich and believes he can find weaknesses to hurt the Bundesliga leaders.
"My job is just to prepare the game, look at the opponent, see their strengths, our strengths and see if we can see weaknesses there," said Lampard. I understand if people do call us the underdogs because the Bayern Munich team is so strong and if you look at the team, the medals, the experience they have, maybe we do not have that experience."
He added, "But these things are there to change. The underdog is there to turn those things around, those are some of the best stories in sport. I am focused on what it is going to take to win these two matches."
The biggest threat to Chelsea comes from Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 10 of his 38 goals this season in the Champions League. "Robert at the moment is playing in the form of his life, he's fit and full of confidence. He has a real run at the moment and we hope that he will continue that here in the last 16 against Chelsea," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.
Form:
Chelsea - WLDWD
Bayern Munich - WWDWW
Predicted XI:
Chelsea - Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham
Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Corentini Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)