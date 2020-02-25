Chelsea vs Bayern Munich UCL: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelsea's first win five games in the league to remain in control of the race for the top four and a place in the Champions League next season.

Bayern, though, are favourites to sweep aside Lampard's inexperienced squad and gain revenge for a defeat on home soil in the 2012 Champions League final. Lampard was part of the victorious Chelsea side that night in Munich and believes he can find weaknesses to hurt the Bundesliga leaders.

"My job is just to prepare the game, look at the opponent, see their strengths, our strengths and see if we can see weaknesses there," said Lampard. I understand if people do call us the underdogs because the Bayern Munich team is so strong and if you look at the team, the medals, the experience they have, maybe we do not have that experience."

He added, "But these things are there to change. The underdog is there to turn those things around, those are some of the best stories in sport. I am focused on what it is going to take to win these two matches."

The biggest threat to Chelsea comes from Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 10 of his 38 goals this season in the Champions League. "Robert at the moment is playing in the form of his life, he's fit and full of confidence. He has a real run at the moment and we hope that he will continue that here in the last 16 against Chelsea," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

Form:

Chelsea - WLDWD

Bayern Munich - WWDWW

Predicted XI:

Chelsea - Willy Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Corentini Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho