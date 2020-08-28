Chelsea sign Thiago Silva from PSG on free transfer

After calling time on his role with Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has signed a one-year deal with Premier League side Chelsea.

The 35-year-old has played in Brazil, Italy, France and now is set for a new challenge in England. "I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.

On their new signing, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.



"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here.



"Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours."