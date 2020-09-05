Chelsea sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on five-year deal

Premier League side Chelsea bolstered their attack with yet another signing from the German league. Kai Havertz, the young attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen is now a 'Blue' as he penned a five-year contract with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old signed a deal worth £70 million ($91m) including add-ons, reports Goal.

Havertz will be joining his German compatriot Timo Werner, along with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic to form a deadly attacking side for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign which starts from September 12.

"I am very happy and proud to be here," Havertz told Chelsea's official website.

"For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!"

Manager Frank Lampard has done some impressive business in the transfer window, having changed half of his team. His other signings include Thiago Silva from PSG, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Malang Sarr from OGC Nice.Havert