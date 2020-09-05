Chelsea sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on five-year deal

Premier League side Chelsea bolstered their attack with yet another signing from the German league. Kai Havertz, the young attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen is now a 'Blue' as he penned a five-year contract with Chelsea.
The 21-year-old signed a deal worth £70 million ($91m) including add-ons, reports Goal.
Havertz will be joining his German compatriot Timo Werner, along with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic to form a deadly attacking side for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign which starts from September 12.
"I am very happy and proud to be here," Havertz told Chelsea's official website.
"For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!"
Manager Frank Lampard has done some impressive business in the transfer window, having changed half of his team. His other signings include Thiago Silva from PSG, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City and Malang Sarr from OGC Nice.Havert
For Leverkusen, Havertz was the top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions. Overall, the German has scored 36 goals in 118 games in Bundesliga. He was also the youngest player to reach 100 Bundesliga appearances.
"Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea," the club's director Marina Granovskaia said on Friday.
"He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins."
Havertz made his breakthrough aged 17. He started the 2016-17 season with Leverkusen's under-19 team and was 17 years, 4 months old when he made his first senior appearance as a substitute.
Havertz quickly established himself as the team's brightest prospect and consistently starred alongside fellow youngster Julian Brandt, before Brandt joined Borussia Dortmund last year.
Ther German last played for Leverkusen in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on August 10, scoring in a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.
His first game for Chelsea could come in its Premier League opener at Brighton on September 14.