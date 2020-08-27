Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on five-year deal

Premier League side Chelsea continue to make the most out of the current transfer window with the latest signing of England international Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.
The left-back has signed a five-year deal with the Blues.
"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge," Chilwell said in a statement.
With over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015, Chilwell has established himself as one of the most promising fullbacks in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old has played a total of 99 times in the Premier League with nine assists and four goals to his name. He featured in the Champions League for the first time in 2016/17 as Leicester topped their group before going out in the quarter-finals to Atletico Madrid.
On their latest signing, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.
"We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture program for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours."
Chilwell represented England at every age group from the Under-18s up before making his senior debut for Gareth Southgate's side in a friendly held in Leicester against Switzerland in September 2018.
He made his first start a month later in a Nations League goalless draw in Croatia and has 11 caps in total for the Three Lions to date.
Chelsea has completed spectacular signings with the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and now Chilwell. Two more signings of Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are currently under negotiations and the announcements are expected to be made soon.
