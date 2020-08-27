Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on five-year deal

Premier League side Chelsea continue to make the most out of the current transfer window with the latest signing of England international Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

The left-back has signed a five-year deal with the Blues.

"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge," Chilwell said in a statement.

With over 120 appearances for Leicester City since his debut as an 18-year-old back in October 2015, Chilwell has established himself as one of the most promising fullbacks in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has played a total of 99 times in the Premier League with nine assists and four goals to his name. He featured in the Champions League for the first time in 2016/17 as Leicester topped their group before going out in the quarter-finals to Atletico Madrid.