Chelsea set to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel's replacement: Report

HomeSportsChelsea set to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel's replacement: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Brighton manager Graham Potter is likely to take over at Chelsea after Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

According to reports, The London club is preparing the contract proposal for Potter with the focus on a long-term project.

Potter emerged favourites ahead of former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Champions Legaue winner Zinedine Zidane.

