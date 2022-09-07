Chelsea set to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel's replacement: Report

Brighton manager Graham Potter is likely to take over at Chelsea after Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

According to reports, The London club is preparing the contract proposal for Potter with the focus on a long-term project.

Chelsea are preparing the contract proposal for Graham Potter but main priority will be discussing on long-term project. He’s the favourite — while Pochettino is now waiting for Chelsea to decide. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Brighton will discuss with Chelsea on compensation/clause right after.

Potter emerged favourites ahead of former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Champions Legaue winner Zinedine Zidane.