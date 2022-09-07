Chelsea set to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter as Thomas Tuchel's replacement: Report

Brighton manager Graham Potter is likely to take over at Chelsea after Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.
According to reports, The London club is preparing the contract proposal for Potter with the focus on a long-term project.
Potter emerged favourites ahead of former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Champions Legaue winner Zinedine Zidane.
