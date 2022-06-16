Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson keep Motorsports fans guessing about upcoming season | Twitter/@chaseelliott

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott started racing full-time in 2016 but he is already having a massive fan base, mainly due to his impressive performance. Elliot has managed to grab many titles including 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race Winner, Youngest Dover International Speedway Cup race winner and 2017, 2018 Can-Am Duel Winner Youngest Cup road course winner. But, Elliott is facing tough competition from Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola as they have been improving their record.

Elliott has signed five years extension contract with Hendrick Motorsports in February 2022. His popularity can be judged from the appearances on many sports magazines including NASCAR Illustrated, NASCAR Pole Position and Georgia Magazine to name a few.

Motorsports championships are highly competitive and a lot depends on the performance of the whole team behind the lead players. While the winning team gets the credit and media coverage, the other teams continue putting hard effort to improve on their craft. This makes Motorsports highly engaging because the chances of winning in a championship depend on a lot of factors.

Ross Chastain is currently ranking #1 on the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain finished at no. 20 (his best so far), in NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 but his current performance is impressive. Over the last 11 years, Chastain has finished over 100 races in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and his career best performance was at number 2nd in 2019.

In 2022, Chastain has managed two runner-up finishes at Phoenix Raceway, and at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His first career wins at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega have cemented his position among the top players in the game. Motorsports fans should keep an eye on Chastain as he can surprise with his performance in the upcoming season.

Motorsports fans can take a look at detailed reviews about how to place bets and win big on Race At Road America odds . While enjoying the action during the race, winning some extra cash adds to the fun. Insiders Betting Digest offers a complete guide for signing up with a sportsbook and placing bets on the favorite players.

Daniel Suarez has recently clocked his first victory at Sonoma Raceway and he has jumped to rank 10 on NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings . Suarez has finished 195 races during his six-year career at NASCAR Cup Series. Suarez is credited as the first non-American to win a major NASCAR National Series championship in year 2016. Suarez also holds the credit for the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race at Sonoma.

Kyle Larson has given his career best at NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strong finish. Over his 10 years at NASCAR Cup Series, he has been in 275 races and he is currently with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won 2019, 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race with his wonderful performance throughout the circuit.

While sports fans enjoy the action on the track, it is important to know the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite racing drivers in order to win big. When information is available, it becomes easy to make the right decision.