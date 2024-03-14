‘Chapri Faked Injury To Keep Himself Available For IPL’: Mohd Shami ‘Likes’ Tweet That Indirectly Criticised Hardik Pandya

Mohammed Shami liked a Tweet indirectly referring to Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami liked a controversial tweet that was indirectly criticising or referring to newly-appointed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

Shami has been ruled out of the IPL 2024 and the upcoming T20 World Cup after surgery for his heels injury in London. The 33-year-old recently took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and informed his fans that he got his stitches removed from his heels post surgery.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey." Shami tweeted.

Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wiuY4ul3pT — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) March 13, 2024

In replies to the post, many were wishing him a speedy recovery to Shami and expressing their eagerness to see him returning to action soon. However, an X user lauded Mohammed Shami for playing the World Cup through pain while criticising a particular player for faking his injury to make himself available for the IPL.

"Shami bhai gave his 100 percent even when he was in pain during worldcup, then there is one chapri kalu who shown fake injury to keep himself available for IPL" a X handle named Ctrl C Ctrl Memes

Shami bhai gave his 100 percent even when he was in pain during worldcup, then there is one chapri kalu who shown fake injury to keep himself available for IPL — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 13, 2024

Below is the proof that Mohammed Shami liked a Tweet that indirectly criticised Hardik Pandya for pulling out of the World Cup by a 'fake injury' to make himself available for Indian Premier League.