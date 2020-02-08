'Change your club, not your barber': Ashley Young trolled for flying barber 700 miles to shave his head

English full-back Ashley Young passed the loyalty test when he flew his favourite barber from Manchester to Milan just to get a basic trim.
Young currently plays for Inter Milan and it seemed necessary for him to fly the hairstylist over 700 miles from his old home. But, the former United player was trolled as he only received a shaved head.
"Lmaoooo what hair?" a user wrote.
Ashley Young made a move from Manchester United to Serie A giant Inter Milan in January's transfer window. He wants to help the club reach its objective and win a lot of trophies.
Inter Milan is second in Serie A with 51 points behind Juventus who stand first with 54. Inter will next play AC Milan in their next fixture on February 10.
