'Change Has To Begin With Us': Washington Sundar Posts Powerful Message Expressing Concern Over Heinous Incident In Kolkata

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is the latest Indian cricketer to come forward and express his horror over the recent rape case incident in Kolkata. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer took to his official account on Instagram, claiming how men should be responsible in every way for the safety of women in their society.

The body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, Friday in the seminar hall of a government-run hospital named RG Kar Medical college. The woman was a second-year student belonging to the chest medicine department and was on duty the previous (Thursday) night.

The woman's father had earlier issued a statement, claiming that he is baffled by the doctors trying to delay the investigation. He said, as quoted by PTI:

"I am quite sure that my daughter was raped before she was murdered. The injury marks on her body are evident. She was found semi-naked. Efforts are on to hide the truth. I do not understand why they (hospital authorities) are delaying the investigation."

"Terrifies me to imagine this happening to any woman" - Washington Sundar

Sundar, 24, took to Instagram and wrote that change must begin with men, who are responsible for making any woman around them feel safe.

"The incident with the young on-duty doctor in Kolkata is horrifying. As a brother, son, friend, and man, it terrifies me to imagine this happening to any woman. We, as men, are undebatably responsible for the safety of women around us, doing anything possible to make them feel comfortable, safe, and secure in our presence. Change has to begin with us."

Washington Sundar bowled magnificently in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka

On the cricketing side of things, the youngster was part of India's squad during the recent Sri Lanka tour. Although he only played one of the three T20Is, he featured in all three ODIs, picking up 5 wickets, but couldn't score the requisite runs.

Nevertheless, the ODI series proved to be a historic one as Sri Lanka beat India for the first time in 27 years.