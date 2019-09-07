Chandrayaan-2: Sports fraternity salutes the hardwork and dedication of ISRO

New Delhi: Following Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', the sports fraternity called on the space agency to keep its hopes alive while reposing faith in their achievements.

"There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here We are proud of you @isro, we salute your hard work and dedication in serving the nation. #JaiHind #Chandrayaan2," wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant tweeted.

"We are proud of our scientists and believe that we will definitely get success in the next endeavor. Hail India. #IndiaWithISRO#Chandrayan2 @PMOIndia @isro," wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt tweeted.

"We are proud of you team @isro for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, but have taken us further. Keep the dream alive. #Chandrayaan2," India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind," India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

"Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad," spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Earlier, ISRO in a tweet had said "This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed. #ISRO".

ISRO had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon. In the wee hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

"Vikram lander's descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.