 Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChampions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories

The Champions Trophy 2025 will tentatively take place in Pakistan in February.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a massive update regarding the tour of the Champions Trophy. With the trophy touring in PoK's cities of Skardu, Hunza and Mazafarabad, the apex body of cricket has taken swift action on the same by advising to conduct tour in those regions as reports have emerged about the same.

Read Also
PCB Risks Losing Over ₹54 Crore In Hosting Fees By Boycotting 2025 Champions Trophy: Report
article-image

A day ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that the trophy tour will kick off in Islamabad on November 16 and will also travel to scenic destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. With the region being a disputed one due to the political differences between India and Pakistan, the ICC has reportedly taken steps to cancel the trophy tour to only those regions.

The year 2021 saw the ICC award the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, but there were concerns around whether India would visit the neighbouring nation for the multi-nation event. With the BCCI already denying permission to the men's team for the same, the tournament remains in a limbo.

"ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC" - Najam Sethi

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

Meanwhile, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi slammed the ICC for not raising their voice against the BCCI due to the latter majority revenue for them. He said during an interview with a local channel:

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI. ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC. Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tim Southee Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket, Here’s What The Kiwi Pacer Said

Tim Southee Announces His Retirement From Test Cricket, Here’s What The Kiwi Pacer Said

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories

Rishabh Pant And Jasprit Bumrah Swapped Roles In A Humorous Exchange During A Practice Session In...

Rishabh Pant And Jasprit Bumrah Swapped Roles In A Humorous Exchange During A Practice Session In...

Full Video: Watch Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's 10-Wicket Haul In 1 Inning Against Kerala

Full Video: Watch Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's 10-Wicket Haul In 1 Inning Against Kerala

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Preview, When & Where To Watch Match In India, US And UK

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Preview, When & Where To Watch Match In India, US And UK