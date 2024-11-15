Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a massive update regarding the tour of the Champions Trophy. With the trophy touring in PoK's cities of Skardu, Hunza and Mazafarabad, the apex body of cricket has taken swift action on the same by advising to conduct tour in those regions as reports have emerged about the same.

A day ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that the trophy tour will kick off in Islamabad on November 16 and will also travel to scenic destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. With the region being a disputed one due to the political differences between India and Pakistan, the ICC has reportedly taken steps to cancel the trophy tour to only those regions.

The year 2021 saw the ICC award the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, but there were concerns around whether India would visit the neighbouring nation for the multi-nation event. With the BCCI already denying permission to the men's team for the same, the tournament remains in a limbo.

"ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC" - Najam Sethi

Meanwhile, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi slammed the ICC for not raising their voice against the BCCI due to the latter majority revenue for them. He said during an interview with a local channel:

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI. ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC. Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy."