Champions League highlights: RB Leipzig stun Atletico Madrid to secure semi-final spot

German side RB Leipzig stunned Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid as they beat the side 2-1 to secure a Champions League semi-final spot on Thursday.

In the quarter-final match, both teams gave each other a tough competition, restricting one another from taking a lead. The first half witnessed no goal from either side.

However, everything changed in the second half when the German team returned with renewed energy and with a clear mission to go in search of the decisive goal.

In the 50th minute, Dani Olmo gifted RB Leipzig the 1-0 lead, scoring in a beautiful move assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

In need of a draw, Atletico coach Diego Simeone fielded in his young Portuguese hope Joao Felix who changed the team's performance and leveled for Atletico on 71 minutes from a penalty.

As both teams looked to the penalty shootout, RB Leipzig midfielder Sabitzer landed a spectacular pass to Angelino Tasende who served Tyler Adams at the edge of the area. Adams kicked and saw the ball deflect into the net in the 88th minute.

RB Leipzig will now take on Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Atalanta in their quarter-final match, in the semi-final on August 19.