Champions League 2020-21: Messi, Ronaldo to face-off in group stages; Man Utd in Group of Death with PSG

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
A solid group which will see Bayern Munich face-off against the always-plucky Atletico Madrid who now have Luiz Suarez in the mix. The other two teams finishing the group are Salzburg of Austria and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach
It will be a straightforward shootout between Real Madrid and Inter Milan though Shaktar can always throw a surprise.
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille
Manchester City have an easy route with the second spot up for grabs.
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland
A very tough group with the rejuvenated Liverpool and Ajax who are always a threat.
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes
Europa League winners Sevilla will face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea which should find it easy to qualify.
Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
Another fascinating group where Dortmund will fancy themselves, but the others are no pushovers.
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros
For the first time Messrs Messi and Ronaldo face-off in the group stages.
Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir
The group of death (Yes, City fans no need to snigger), with PSG, Man Utd and last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.
The first eight teams include the champions Bayern Munich, Europa league winners Sevilla and the six winners of their domestic leagues.
- It's Messi vs Ronaldo in the Group Stages for the first time ever as Juventus and Barcelona face off.
- Group H looks like the Group of death with PSG, Man Utd and last year's semi-finalist RB Leipzig.
Pot one: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, PSG, Zenit, Porto.
Pot two: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax.
Pot three: Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Internazionale, Olympiakos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta.
Pot four: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, FC Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencvaros.
