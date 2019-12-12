Champions DSRV extend their hold on crown

Mumbai: Defending Champions Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya (Borivali) successfully retained their Sports For All crown edging past Don Bosco in a nail-biting finish at the University of Mumbai Sports Complex, Kalina, on Thursday.

The Borivali-based school fielded a formidable line-up in the tournament and accumulated a total of 330 points overall in the championship which is powered by Byju's, and went on to claim the ultimate crown. Starting their enviable medal haul since Day 1, DSRV walked home with 21 gold, 31 silver and 43 bronze medals. DSRV were able to maintain their vice-like grip on the championship crown for the second time in a row by winning a whopping 9 gold medals in Judo, 5 gold medals in wrestling and the 'Best School' trophy for Throwball on the final day.

"We finished 3rd in the inaugural year of SFA and 15th in the next one. The journey from there to securing the championship crown twice in a row has been fantastic. The arrangement and level of competition at SFA is perhaps the best in the city, which is why we began preparations in June this year. It is a great feeling to win the championship yet again and to watch the kids' hard-work being awarded in this way", said Sachin Parab, the PE teacher and coordinator of all DSRV teams.

Don Bosco International School (Matunga), who put up a stellar performance throughout the tournament, took home the 'Best School' award in Hockey, Handball and Football and eventually clinched the runners-up trophy with 288 points in their kitty at the end of the tournament, with 18 gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Vibgyor High (Goregaon) were named 2nd runners-up, thanks to their 19 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze medals in the overall tally which fetched them 211 points.

DSRV's scorecard

21 gold

31 silver

43 bronze