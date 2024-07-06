‘Champion My Foot’: Riyan Parag, Team India Brutally Trolled After Losing 1st T20I To Zimbabwe In Harare

Zimbabwe, expertly led by Sikandar Raza, took down newly-crowned world champions India in the 1st of the 5 T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. The hosts had set only 115 for the Men in Blue to win, but they suffered a top-order collapse to be bowled out for 102 eventually. Hence, they have copped plenty of flak from the netizens, with Riyan Parag taking the cake.

It was Shubman Gill, who won the toss and sent Zimbabwe into bat. The bowlers did their job perfectly, led by Ravi Bishnoi, who plucked outstanding figures of 4-2-13-4. Washington Sundar also chipped in with two wickets, but the final over when Clive Madande hit three boundaries proved to be decisive.

Abhishek Sharma, one of the debutants along with Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag, perished for a four-ball duck. Jurel and Parag also departed for single-figure scores as only Shubman Gill reached double-figures among the top 5 batters. India had crashed to 86-9 at one stage, but Washington Sundar kept their hopes alive with 16 needing off the last 6. However, Tendai Chatara managed to get the better of him to deliver 13-run victory.

Here's how netizens have reacted to India's defeat to Zimbabwe:

Riyan Parag , Rinku Singh , shubman Gill , Abhishek Sharma IPL bashers 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oIv8MLNluB — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) July 6, 2024

Rinku Singh , Riyan Parag , Abhishek Sharma , gill , Rutu future of ICT 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/MwxjafvPnk — theboysthing_ (@Theboysthing) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile Riyan Parag when actually given a chance 🤡 pic.twitter.com/tQ05bBV01c — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) July 6, 2024

"Would've been best if I'd stayed till the end" - Shubman Gill

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill took responsibility and stated that losing five wickets before the halfway mark was far from ideal. He elaborated:

"We bowled well, but we let ourselves down in the field. Looked a bit rusty. We wanted to take time, enjoy the batting, but didn't pan out that way. Halfway down, we'd lost five wickets. Would've been best if I'd stayed till the end. Disappointed with the way I got out and how it panned out. Washi kept hopes up. When you have to chase 115 and your No. 10 bat is the one you want winning you the game, you know something's gone wrong."

The 2nd T20I will take place on July 7th.