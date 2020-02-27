Champion in the making: Against all odds, Yash Fadte succeeds, adds French Open to his kitty

Don't be sad that the odds are against you; be yourself at all times and you will get to the pinnacle.

This is what Yash Fadte had to say from the port town of Vasco da Gama, Goa, after winning the French Open Junior U-19 squash title, overcoming second-seed Marek Panacek of the Czech Republic 10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 in the final in Lille, recently.

The most promising squash player of the country has been juggling between Mumbai and Goa just to play the game he is so passionate about. He spoke to The Free Press Journal, from Paris soon after winning the title.

"It has been tough, but I am sure anything is possible if they are fervent about the sport, everything is possible,” said Yash, who has squash courts except the Navy base court which is restricted to only the Naval personnel.

"Yes, I travel to Mumbai for practice and I am happy as the Cricket Club of India (CCI), Bombay Gymkhana and other clubs in Mumbai accommodate me, that has helped me a lot,” said Yash.

Son of former Ranji player Dilip Fadte, Yash is a new champion on the block in this sport which is yet to get recognition from the International Olympic Council, and hence, yet to find its place in the Olympic games.

“Sadly, we squash players are not the chosen ones when we talk about Olympics,” said Yash about this matter.It was at the Bombay Gymkhana open squash tournament in the under-8 age category, where he smashed his way to the top and ever since, has won many titles both for himself and the country.

Yash has won the Indian Junior Open squash title four times, most recently on December 23, 2018, the US Open Junior title in December 2017, the German Open Junior title in 2014 and the Hong Kong Open Junior title in 2012, among others.

Fortunately for the Fadtes, Yash’s on-court achievements were noticed by the squash committee of the prestigious CCI, which embraced the Goan player as one of its own. This allows Yash access to one of the best training facilities in the country.

In another lucky stroke, GoSports Foundation, the athlete management company, recently signed Yash for its ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ programme, which will provide him with mentorship, monetary support, equipment and physiotherapy.