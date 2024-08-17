'Champion Hai Isliye Champion Jaisa Swagat Ho Raha Hai': Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Shower Praise on Vinesh Phogat; Video

Image: X

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik showered praise on Vinesh upon her return to India on Saturday, August 17. Vinesh Phogat was left in tears upon landing at IGI airport in Delhi following the Paris Olympics 2024 heartbreak. The 29-year-old ace wrestler came close to winning a medal for India in the women’s 50kg freestyle event. However she was disqualified on the morning of final last week.

Addressing the media that has gathered to speak to Vinesh, Bajrang said, "She (Vinesh Phogat) is being welcomed like a champion. The country saw Vinesh's journey from the streets to the podium. We thank all the countrymen."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Wrestler Sakshi Malik while praising Vinesh said, "Today is a big day. What Vinesh has done for the country and women is amazing. I hope she continues to receive this honour... She is a Champion for us."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

My mother's only dream was to see her children have better life: Vinesh Phogat

In an emotional post written on social media, Vinesh phogat spoke about her struggle and how her mother had dream about all her children living a better life then her.

She said in her post, "My mother, who could have a whole story written on the hardships of her life, only dreamt that all her children would one day will live a life better than she did. Being independent and her kids being up on their own feet was enough of a dream for her. Her wishes and dreams were much more simple than my father's."

Vinesh in her post also opened up on how she did not even know what the Olympics were as a "small girl from a small village" and all she dreamt was of "long hair, flaunting a mobile phone" and other things that any young girl would do.

"Olympic rings: as a small girl from a small village I did not know what was the Olympics or what these rings meant. As a small girl, I dream of things like long hair, flaunting a mobile phone in my hand and doing all these things that any young girl would normally dream of,"