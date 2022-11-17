'Champion for a reason': Fans awe struck after MS Dhoni wins tennis trophy, watch

e-Paper Get App
This was the second time Dhoni won the competition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Fans reacted with delight after India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni added one more feather to his illustrious cap by winning a tennis trophy. 

Playing in the just-concluded JSCA Tennis Championship, where he competed in the doubles category with partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, a local tennis player.

Dhoni, who celebrated his 41st birthday this year, is looking fit as he prepares to lead IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 edition. 

Meanwhile, CSK CEO, KS Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will lead the side in the 2023 edition of the T20 tournament.

Viswanathan told CSK TV that he was confident the team will do well in the upcoming edition with Dhoni leading the side. "Obviously everybody knows that Thalaivan (MS Dhoni) is the one who is going to lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well," said Viswanathan.

Coming to his exploits in tennis, Dhoni’s fans took to social media to hail the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Here are a few reactions

