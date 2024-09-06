'Challenges Of Sports Can Be Overcome Through Professionalism,' Says Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha

Jaipur: The "Queen of Indian track and field" who is currently heading the Indian Olympic Association, Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha popularly known as PT Usha believes that all the challenges and problems related to sports can be overcome through professionalism.

Free Press Journal had a brief chit-chat with the iconic Indian Athlete and sports administrator on her short visit to Jaipur on Friday.

Q- How Promising, Do You Think The Current Scenario Of Sports In India Is?

A- This time in the Olympics we have won six medals; We ranked 71st; Earlier not even one used to come. Today we are winning medals and getting closer to medals, this is an achievement in itself.

Q- Only A Few States Like Haryana Produce Good Players. What Is The Plan To Better This Situation?

A- Yes, we have to better this situation. Although the government is working on grassroots; Khelo India is a good initiative, but a little more has to be done to reach the grassroots. The Olympic Association is part of the Olympic movement and has been working towards this end. I myself have been working on this and will continue to do so that talents can come to the fore as there is no dearth of talent here. We need to identify them.

Q- What Went Wrong In Vinesh Phogat's Case?

A- I don't know much about wrestling, but the rules are very strict at the international level.

Q- Our Players Are Doing Well Only In A Few Sports Like Wrestling Or Shooting. Why Are We Not Progressing In Other Sports?

A- It is not so. Earlier we used to win only in Hockey. Then won in shooting. Now we are getting medals in wrestling, athletics, and weightlifting as well. Earlier this was not even possible. Now even the Prime Minister is very supportive and boosts the morale of the players. Everyone is working together.

Q- Politics Dominates Sports Associations. What Will You Say On This?

A- There should be professionalism. That is why IOC has made changes. Now there is the post of CEO in place of the General Secretary. Some other changes have also been made and this is bringing professionalism.

Q- Women's Safety In Sports Has Become A Big & Controversial Issue. What Are You Doing About This?

A- There is no such thing as controversy. If there is professionalism, then everything will be fine.