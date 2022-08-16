e-Paper Get App

Centre seeks SC's urgent hearing after FIFA suspends India

FIFA, the apex football body, has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties", jeopardising the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
FIFA suspends AIFF; U-17 Women's World Cup cannot currently be held in India as planned |

Centre seeks SC's urgent hearing in Football federation matter after FIFA suspends India and strips it of the right to host U-17 Women's World Cup.

The AIFF will not be able to play any international games until the ban is removed.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," stated an official media release, issued by FIFA.

The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs, it said.

