Central Railways take on Western Railways

Railway outfits, Central Railway and Western Railway smoothly cruised into the women’s final of the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organized NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played under floodlights at the NBA basketball courts.

In the first semi-final, the experienced Central Railway players picked up plenty of steam and were a charged up lot as they humbled Bandra YMCA cruising to a 63-13 without much ado. Central Railway started with a flourish and found the basket at regular intervals and raced to massive 34-4 lead the end of the first half.

Later, Western Railway also had thing much their own way sidelined St. Anthony’s by storming to a 63-32 victory. Western Railway dominated play from the start and grabbed a 24-12 half-time advantage.

For Central Railway Kareena K. and Aishwariya Rahul were the leading scorers with 13 and 14 points respectively and Natasha Panse scored 9 points. Priyanka Y. of Bandra YMCA managed to score 9 points.