Cedric D’Mello strikes 2 in Kalina United win

Mumbai: Cedric D’Mello’s double strikes helped Kalina United storm to a facile 2-0 win against Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ in a Men’s seventh round match of the 18th KalinaFootball League 2019, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

In another match, FC Kolovery got the better of Egyptian Boys by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Gleason Rodrigues and Russell Galbano netted a goal each to steer FC Kolovery to victory while Egyptian Boys pulled a goal back through Elroy Quinny.

Later, former champions Indian FC hard to work hard to record a 2-1 winn against Kalina Rangers in another closely contested encounter. For Indian FC the scorers were Pawan Raut and Tyson Pereira. Sachin Rawat was bang on target with the lone goal for Kalina Rangers.

Results:

Men – Round 7: FC Kolovery 2 (Gleason Rodrigues, Russell Galbano) beat Egyptian Boys 1 (Elroy Quinny). Kalina United 2 (Cedric D'Mello 2) beat Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ 0. Indian FC 2 (Pawan Raut, Tyson Pereira) beat Kalina Rangers 1 (Sachin Rawat).