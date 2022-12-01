CCI-Western India squash: Rahul Baitha, Janet Vidhi sail into finals

Mumbai: The top two seeds, Rahul Baitha and Janet Vidhi comfortably won their men’s and semi-final matches respectively in the of the 77th CCI-Western India Slam squash championship organised by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Raquets Federation of India) and played at the refurbished CCI squash courts on Thursday.

Janet did not face much opposition in cruising past Mansha Malhotra 11-2, 11-1, 11-2, while Bijali Darvada tamed second seed Mahak Talati posting a 11-1, 11-4, 11-1 win.

Baitha was relaxed in his match against Avinash Yadav and charged to a 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 win.

In girls’ U-19 semi-finals, Tiana Parasrampuria recorded a stunning straight games win against second seed Saisha Gupta coasting to 11-6, 11-3, 11-6 win. Top seed Saniya Jaggi also crashed out losing to Nirupama Dubey three quick games. Dubey won at 8-11, 17-15, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.

Meanwhile, Karina Phipps continued with her impressive winning streak and produced another solid performance to defeat the higher ranked 3/4th seed Rudra Singh in straight games at 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 in a girl’s under-15 semi-final. Karina had earlier rallied to register a shock win against second seed Akanksha Gupta in four games in the quarter-finals.

Karina will clash with top seed Sehar Nayar who prevailed over Vyomika Khandelwal winning at 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.

The boys’ under-15 last four matches, witnessed some grueling contests as Varun Shah fought hard to overcome Rachit Shah 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, and 11-8, while second seed Ishaan Dabke also had a fight on hand before getting the better of Agastya Bansal 8-11, 6-11, 11-1, 11-7, and 11-6.

Results (all semi-finals) - Girls U-11: 1-Anika Kalanki bt Aashi Shah 11-2, 11-3, 11-3; 2-Manya Sanghavi bt Aradhana Singh 11-4, 11-8, 11-6.

Boys' U-11: Shayan Samtani bt Reyansh Karia 12-10, 11-9, 15-13; Sahil Waghamare bt 2-Aryaan Prabhu 11-6, 5-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4.

Girls' U-13: 1-Aarika Mishra bt Saanvi Kalanki 13-15, 11-5, 11-1, 13-11; 2-Aadya Budhia bt Aroma . 11-1, 11-1, 11-4.

Boys' U-13: 1-Saharsh Shahra bt Swarit Patil 11-5, 11-1, 11-9; Rudra Pathania bt 2-Adiv Gole 11-3, 11-6, 11-5.

Girls' U-15: 1-Sehar Nayar bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-3, 11-9, 11-8; Karina Phipps bt Rudra Singh 11-4, 12-10, 11-6.

Boys U-15: Varun Shah bt Rachit Shah 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8; 2-Ishaan Dabke bt Agastya Bansal 8-11, 6-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-6.

Girls' U-17: Anahat Singh bt Diya Yadav 11-3, 11-5, 11-5; Navya Sundararajan bt 2-Yashi Jain 11-4, 5-11, 11-7, 11-3.

Boys' U-17: 1-Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Sandhesh Pr 12-10, 11-7, 11-6; Tavneet Singh Mundra bt Karan Yadav 11-3, 9-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6.

Girls’ U-19: Nirupama Dubey bt 1-Saniya Jaggi 8-11, 17-15, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9; Tiana Parasrampuria bt 2-Saisha Gupta 11-6, 11-3, 11-6.

Boys U-19: 1-Om Semwal bt Sunny Yadav 11-6, 11-3, 11-6; Paarth Ambani bt Vivaan Shah 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

Women: Janet Vidhi bt Mansha Malhotra 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Bijali Darvada bt Mahak Talati 11-1, 11-4, 11-1.

Men: 1-Rahul Baitha bt Avinash Yadav 11-6, 11-2, 11-5; Ravi Dixit bt Kunj Rawani 12-10, 11-8, 11-6.