CCI-GMBA District Badminton C'Ship: Unseeded Daras Nadar shocks fourth seed Jaidev Menon

Unseeded Daras Nadar produced a smart tactical performance and recorded a shock win against fourth seed Jaidev Menon in a men’s singles match of the CCI-GMBA District Badminton Championship, jointly organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and played at the refurbished CCI badminton courts on Monday.

Nadar played confidently and won in straight games at 15-11, 15-11 in just 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, second seed Yash Tiwari had things much his own way and cruised past unseeded Angad Tathgir registering a quick 15-4, 15-4 victory.

In a closely contested encounter, Satyasheel Kulkarni took time to settle down and narrowly lost the opening game against Vedant Sawant. But, thereafter, Kulkarni found his rhythm and started to dictate terms to take the match away from Sawant pulling off a hard-earned 14-15, 15-1, and 15-6 victory.

There was more cheer for Daras Nadar in the men’s doubles competition. Nadar combined well with partner Vicky Lapasia and they got the better of Aditya Chaudhary and Vedant Sawant snatching a 15-8, 11-15, and 15-11 victory.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:54 PM IST