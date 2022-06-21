e-Paper Get App

CCI-GMBA badminton: Taarni Suri bags girls' U-17, U-19 titles

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Champion Taarini Suri (left) winner of the girls' under-17 crown and runner-up Riya Vinherkar pose with their respective trophies

Mumbai: Taarini Suri was at her impressive best and enjoyed a highly rewarding day winning the girls’ under-17 singles and girls’ under-19 singles crowns in the CCI-GMBA badminton championship 2022 for boys’ and girls’ under-17 and under-19, and played at the CCI badminton courts.

In the U-17 final, the number one seed Taarini encountered quite a strong challenge from second seed Riya Vinherkar but managed to win in two grueling games at 21-16, 21-18 to emerge victorious.

After a short rest of about 30 minutes, the top-seeded Taarini returned to the court to take on second-seeded Saanvi Mardolkar in the girls’ under-19 summit clash. Taarini showed no signs of tiredness and comfortably defeated Saanvi coasting to a straight-game 21-12, 21-14 win to complete a grand double.

The energetic Taarni had earlier claimed two more trophies. Taarini along with partner Ananya Shah bagged the girls’ under-19 doubles title and later she and Aaryavardhan Jadhav had teamed up to bag the under-19 mixed doubles title as well to complete a fruitful day.

Results - Girls’ U-17 singles (finals): 1-Taarini Suri bt 2-Riya Vinherkar 21-16, 21-18.

Girls’ U-19 singles (finals): 1-Taarini Suri bt 2-Saanvi Mardolkar 21-12, 21-14.

