CCI-GMBA badminton championship: Taarini Suri, Ruturaj Rathod enter finals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
Mumbai, June 19: Unseeded Ruturaj Rathod put up a brave fighting performance to record a stunning straight games 21-16, 21-5 win against an uncharacteristic second seed Darius Pardiwala in a boys’ under-19 singles semi-final match of the CCI-GMBA badminton championship 2022 for boys’ and girls’ under-17 and under-19, and played at the CCI badminton courts on Sunday.

In the final, Ruturaj will meet top seed Aaryavardhan Jadhav who defeated Piyush Kamble 21-10, 21-14.

Meanwhile, Taarini Suri marched into the girls’ under-17 and under-19 finals. The top-seeded Taarini eased past unseeded Ananya Nanda 21-11, 21-7 in the girls’ under-17 semi-final and will meet second seed Riya Vinherkar in the final. Riya also had an easy time defeating Mithila Shinde 21-13, 21-9 in the second semi-final.

Later, in the girls’ under-19 semi-finals, the number one seed Taarini after facing initial resistance from Riya Vinherkar gradually took control and went on to clinch a 21-15, 21-9 win. In the other semi-final, second-seeded Saanvi Mardolkar outplayed unseeded Sanjivani Suryavanshi coasting to a 21-2, 21-8 victory.

In the boys’ under-17 semi-finals, Angad Tathgir defeated Pratham Hari 21-17, 21-11, while Harshit R. Mahimkar got the better of Adyant Gupta 21-11, 21-14.

Results - Girls’ U-17 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Taarini Suri bt Ananya Nanda 21-11, 21-7; 2-Riya Vinherkar bt Mithila Shinde 21-13, 21-9.

Girls’ U-19 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Taarini Suri bt Riya Vinherkar 21-15, 21-9; 2-Saanvi Mardolkar bt Sanjivani Suryavanshi 21-2, 21-8.

Boys U-17 singles (quarter-finals): Angad Tathgir bt Pratham Hari 21-17, 21-11; Harshit R. Mahimkar bt Adyant Gupta 21-11, 21-14.

Boys U-19 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Aaryavardhan Jadhav bt Piyush Kamble 21-10, 21-14; Ruturaj Rathod bt 2-Darius Pardiwala 21-16, 21-5.

