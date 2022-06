CCI badminton: Piyush Kamble advances into semi-finals

Badminton |

Mumbai, June 18: Piyush Kamble worked hard and his efforts bore fruits as he managed to sneak past Angad Tathgir winning in straight games at 21-11, 21-14 in a boys’ under-19 singles quarter-final match of the CCI-GMBA badminton championship 2022 for boys’ and girls’ under-17 and under-19, and will be played at the CCI badminton courts from June 18 to 2022.

There was joy for Angad as he defeated Anay Pingulkar 21-14, 22-20 to advance to the boys’ under-17 singles semi-finals.

In the girls competition, Taarini Suri the top-seed in both the girls’ under-17 and under-19 singles events progressed to the semi-finals. In the under-17 quarter-finals, Taarini defeated Vrushti Nandu 15-5, 15-1 and in the under-19 match, she beat Ananya Shah 21-9, 21-14.

Results - Girls’ U-17 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Taarini Suri bt Vrushti Nandu 15-5, 15-1; Ananya Nanda bt Devanshi Shinde 21-15, 21-7; Mithila Shinde bt Riya Kanolkar 21-16, 21-5; 2-Riya Vinherkar bt Ananya Shah 15-10, 15-10.

Girls’ U-19 singles (quarter-finals): Sanjivani Suryavanshi bt Priyanka Bagade 21-6, 21-2; 2-Saanvi Mardolkar bt Krisha Shah 21-7, 21-13; 1-Taarini Suri bt Ananya Shah 21-9, 21-4; Riya Vinherkar bt Mithila Shinde 22-20, 21-10.

Boys U-17 singles (quarter-finals): Angad Tathgir bt Anay Pingulkar 21-14, 22-20; Pratham Hari Kanishq bt Govardhan Gurram 21-13, 21-11; Adyant Gupta bt Divit Mehta 21-13, 21-2; Harshit R. Mahimkar bt Mitansh Ragade 21-5, 21-7.

Boys U-19 singles (quarter-finals): 1-Aaryavardhan Jadhav bt Harshit R. Mahimkar 21-11, 21-12; Piyush Kamble bt Angad Tathgir 21-11, 21-14; Ruturaj Rathod bt Anay Pingulkar 21-5, 21-5; 2-Darius Pardiwala bt Vaishnav Pashte 21-14, 21-6.