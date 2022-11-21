e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCBI initiates probe in football match-fixing case, several clubs under scanner

CBI initiates probe in football match-fixing case, several clubs under scanner

The CBI is probing allegations that Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal has invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
CBI initiates probe in football match-fixing case, several clubs under scanner | File
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in an alleged ongoing football match-fixing case, according to sources. CBI officials recently visited the Headquarters of the Delhi-based All India Football Federation (AIFF) in Dwarka and asked for details and documents of clubs' investments. AIFF is the governing body of the sport in India.

"CBI investigators visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) Headquarters recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football," sources told ANI.

CBI is probing allegations on investment by Wilson Raj Perumal

According to sources, the CBI is probing allegations that Singapore-based match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal has invested in Indian clubs through Living 3D Holdings Limited. Earlier Wilson has been convicted in Finland and Hungary and previously jailed for match-fixing in Singapore in 1995.

Further, as per the sources, as part of the ongoing investigation in this case the CBI has written to a few football clubs under suspicion asking about their investment details. On being asked if football club officials can be called for questioning, CBI officer told ANI that, "it is too early to say anything on this."

Read Also
FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup: AIFF to initiate enquiry on late arrival of player boots
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kyle Walker, James Maddison to miss England opener against Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kyle Walker, James Maddison to miss England opener against Iran

'Proud': Indian engineer Shahid Ali who was part of building Qatar's FIFA World Cup stadium

'Proud': Indian engineer Shahid Ali who was part of building Qatar's FIFA World Cup stadium

'I talk when I want to': Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on explosive interview involving...

'I talk when I want to': Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on explosive interview involving...

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...

'We want beer': As FIFA World Cup 2022 sees Qatar's loss at initial match, Ecuador fans demand...