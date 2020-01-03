Carrom tournament: Bipin Pande, Shruti Sonvane champions

Mumbai: Virar based unseeded Bipin Pande, Shruti Sonvane won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 30th Vasai Taluka Kala-Kreeda Mahotsav carrom tournament which was organised by Vasai Taluka Kala-Kreeda Vikas Mandal at Ganpatrao Vartak Sabhagruha Hall, Kreeda Mandal, Vasai under the auspices of Palghar District Carrom Association, here recently.

Bipin Pande of Young Stars Trust upset former Palghar District Champion Ashutosh Giri of Young Stars Trust in tense three game encounter 25-19, 15-25, 25-16, while second seeded Shruti Sonawane of Samaj Unnati Mandal outplayed third seeded Anjli Rodial of Samaj Unnati Mandal in straight games encounter 25-6, 25-0.

The six-day chamiponship was played on international standard 24 in number Synco Genius & Siscaa Championship Carrom Boards & Siscaa Carrommen witnessed 4 White slams & 2 black slams.

Results (all finals)

Men: Bipin Pande (Young Stars Trust, Virar) bt. Ashutosh Giri (Young Stars Trust, Virar) 25-16, 9-25, 25-12; 16. Senior Citizen: Pradeep Kolbekar (Young Stars Trust, Virar) bt. Ganesh Phadke (Vasai Kala Krida Mandal) 25-14, 25-15. Veteran: Ganesh Phadke (Vasai Kala Krida Mandal) bt. Navin Patil (Young Stars Trust, Virar) 16-25, 25-15, 25-8. Boys: Juniors: Devid Bonal (Samaj Unnati Mandal) bt. Ashmit Bhakt (Young Stars Trust, Virar) 7-25, 25-3, 25-7.