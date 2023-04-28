Carmel of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus win titles

Girls U-14 champs: The victorious Carmel of St. Joseph’s schoolgirls are in a jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy along with Sharon Pinto, Social Secretary, Bandra Gymkhana. |

Mumbai: Bandra schools Carmel of St. Joseph’s and St. Stanislaus, both registered contrasting victories and emerged supreme in the Girls’ U-14 and Boys’ U-14 competitions respectively in the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023 and played at the Gymkhana’s turf.

The Carmel of St. Joseph’s girls slugged it out with Don Bosco, Borivali in a keenly contested final encounter. The Bandra schoolgirls did well to find the target through hard-work of consistent goal-scorer Isha Patel to snatch a narrow 1-0 win and grab the top honours.

Boys U-14 champs: The victorious St. Stanislaus players are in a jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy along with Bruce Fernandes, Sub-Committee member, Bandra Gymkhana. |

Later in the day, St. Stanislaus lads showed good understanding and combined perfectly as a team to steamroll past Children Academy, Malad winning by a massive 11-0 margin. The star performer for St. Stanislaus was their energetic and skillful forward Jordan Desmond who once again hogged the limelight by scoring six goals. Jordan was well-supported by teammates Zidane Fernandes, Skye D’Costa, Dylan Pinto, Ryan D’Souza and Keegan Bantu all scoring a goal each to complete the emphatic win over the Children’s Academy boys.

This was the second title success for St. Stanislaus youngsters, who had earlier defeated Don Bosco, Matunga 6-4 in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana final.

Results (finals) – Girls’ U-14: Carmel of St. Joseph's, Bandra 1 (Isha Patel) beat Don Bosco, Borivali 0.

Boys’ U-14: St. Stanislaus, Bandra 11 (Jordan Desmond 6, Zidane Fernandes, Skye D’Costa, Dylan Pinto, Ryan D’Souza, Keegan Bantu) beat Children’s Academy, Malad 0.

