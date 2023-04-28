 Carmel of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus win titles
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCarmel of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus win titles

Carmel of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus win titles

The Carmel of St. Joseph’s girls slugged it out with Don Bosco, Borivali in a keenly contested final encounter. The Bandra schoolgirls did well to find the target through hard-work of consistent goal-scorer Isha Patel to snatch a narrow 1-0 win and grab the top honours.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Girls U-14 champs: The victorious Carmel of St. Joseph’s schoolgirls are in a jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy along with Sharon Pinto, Social Secretary, Bandra Gymkhana. |

Mumbai: Bandra schools Carmel of St. Joseph’s and St. Stanislaus, both registered contrasting victories and emerged supreme in the Girls’ U-14 and Boys’ U-14 competitions respectively in the Bandra Gymkhana Annual Rink Hockey Tournament 2023 and played at the Gymkhana’s turf.

The Carmel of St. Joseph’s girls slugged it out with Don Bosco, Borivali in a keenly contested final encounter. The Bandra schoolgirls did well to find the target through hard-work of consistent goal-scorer Isha Patel to snatch a narrow 1-0 win and grab the top honours.

Boys U-14 champs: The victorious St. Stanislaus players are in a jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy along with Bruce Fernandes, Sub-Committee member, Bandra Gymkhana.

Boys U-14 champs: The victorious St. Stanislaus players are in a jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy along with Bruce Fernandes, Sub-Committee member, Bandra Gymkhana. |

Later in the day, St. Stanislaus lads showed good understanding and combined perfectly as a team to steamroll past Children Academy, Malad winning by a massive 11-0 margin. The star performer for St. Stanislaus was their energetic and skillful forward Jordan Desmond who once again hogged the limelight by scoring six goals. Jordan was well-supported by teammates Zidane Fernandes, Skye D’Costa, Dylan Pinto, Ryan D’Souza and Keegan Bantu all scoring a goal each to complete the emphatic win over the Children’s Academy boys.

This was the second title success for St. Stanislaus youngsters, who had earlier defeated Don Bosco, Matunga 6-4 in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana final.

Results (finals) – Girls’ U-14: Carmel of St. Joseph's, Bandra 1 (Isha Patel) beat Don Bosco, Borivali 0.

Boys’ U-14: St. Stanislaus, Bandra 11 (Jordan Desmond 6, Zidane Fernandes, Skye D’Costa, Dylan Pinto, Ryan D’Souza, Keegan Bantu) beat Children’s Academy, Malad 0.

2 Attachments • Scanned by Gmail

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK: Yashasvi Jaiswal and spinners lead Rajasthan Royals to 32 run win over Chennai...

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK: Yashasvi Jaiswal and spinners lead Rajasthan Royals to 32 run win over Chennai...

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Chennai Super Kings falter in chase, lose to Rajasthan...

RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Chennai Super Kings falter in chase, lose to Rajasthan...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 14 meetings held, but complainants did not appear before panel, says Sports...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 14 meetings held, but complainants did not appear before panel, says Sports...

PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for ‘tarnishing India’s image’; 'didn't expect a harsh...

PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for ‘tarnishing India’s image’; 'didn't expect a harsh...

'Dhoni Review System overrated': Fans react CSK captain experienced rare failure during IPL 2023...

'Dhoni Review System overrated': Fans react CSK captain experienced rare failure during IPL 2023...