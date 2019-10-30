Carabao Cup: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Dream 11, live stream, timing and where to watch in India

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans on to bring young guns in for their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The last time both sides met was in their opening clash of the Premier League where United blanked Frank Lampard’s side 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Many things have turned and twisted for both the clubs as the Blues have enjoyed more wins compared to the Red Devils who sit on the seventh-place 13 points at Premier League’s points table, seven behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s men are For United, results have been inconsistent but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side did pick up their first away win in the league on Sunday against Norwich unbeaten in their last seven encounters in all competitions.

Here is a combined Dream 11 for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga can be your first choice goalkeeper ahead of Argentina’s Sergio Romero. Kepa has kept Chelsea clean sheet thrice this season.

Defenders: Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta will lead the defense in the playing XI with United’s center-back Victor Lindeloff pairing him. Aaron Wan Bisaka and Marcus Alonso will be placed at Right and Left backs respectively.

Mid-Fielders: Chelsea’s Jorginho can play the defensive midfield role while Fred and Mata who can be a playmaker in absence of Paul Pogba for the Red Devils.

Strikers: Chelsea’s young sensational Tammy Abraham is likely to feature in the scoring options with Marcus Rashford as the central striker and Frenchman Olivier Giroud to play as a winger.

Timings: The match will kick-off at 1:30 AM on Thursday according to IST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham (United Kingdom)

Where to Watch?

Sadly this match does not have any live streaming facilities but you can check the scores and match highlights on onefootball.com