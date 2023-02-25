Carabao Cup Final: When & Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United in India?

Manchester United and Newcastle United will clash in the English League Cup Final, known as the Carabao Cup, for sponsorship reasons on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Both teams are having stellar campaigns in the league, with Newcastle hoping to solidify their place in the top 4 and qualify for the Champions League next season. United look all set to return to Europe's elite competition on the back of some unreal form since the World Cup.

Both teams will be hoping to lift the first piece of silverware this season. Incidentally, both teams last piece of silverware was the Europa League. United won it 2017 while Newcastle United won in 1969 when it was known as the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

When and what time will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final match take place?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be on Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 PM (IST).

Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United in India?

While the early rounds of the tournament were not televised or live streamed in India, the final will be. Fans can tune in to the Fancode mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV in India.