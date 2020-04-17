Car Wars: Bayern Munich footballer Kingsley Coman fined for driving Mercedes over Audi to training

As bizarre as it may sound, Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has landed in trouble for not arriving to work in his company car, Audi.
The Bundesliga champions have a good relationship with German manufacturers Audi, who reportedly own 8.33 per cent stake in the club.
With that, first-team players have been to asked to drive their Audi cars to and from their training camp.
However, 23-year-old Coman broke the rule and arrived in his £174,000 McLaren 570S Spider. This didn't go well with the club.
Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has threatened to stamp the stars with a fine of £43,500 if the rules are ignored.
While there hasn't officially any fine announced, Coman issued a public apology: "I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not having come to training in my company car.
"The reason was a damaged wing mirror on my Audi. Still, that was a mistake, of course I can see that," he told Bild.
"As a reparation, I will visit the Audi plant in Ingolstadt for an autograph hour as soon as possible and bring some attention to the employees."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)