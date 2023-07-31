Candidates For Various WFI Posts To Be Known On Monday As Brij Bhushan Singh Claims 22 State Units Attended His Meeting

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), asserted that 22 out of 25 state units had attended a meeting he hosted on Sunday. He also stated that "his candidates" for the various positions up for election in the federation on August 12 will be made public on Monday. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the nation's six top wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajranj Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, had levelled allegations of sexual harassment and sat in protest at Jantar Mantar, is ineligible to run because he has served as the federation's head for 12 years, the maximum time permitted by the National Sports Code.

"Twenty-two of the 25 states units associated with the WFI attended the meeting. (Our) candidates will be announced on Monday," the BJP MP claimed, who kept a meeting at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI polls:

While Brij Bhushan Singh's son Karan is not part of the electoral college for elections, a few reports have claimed that his close aide Sanjay Singh has stepped up. Earlier, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had promised that no one from Brij Bhushan's family would contest the elections.

Despite facing sexual harassment charges, the BJP leader had asserted that he is ready for any investigation but won't resign. The Delhi Police officials had taken him into custody; however, he was out on bail shortly thereafter.

