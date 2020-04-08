Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix, which was scheduled for June 12-14, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Canadian promoters said they "would have been honoured to host the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship calendar" and that they were "saddened" to have to postpone the race.

"This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily," the statement read. "Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of MontrÃ©al, Tourism Montreal and both provincial and federal governments.

So far, nine races have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled along with May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

The news follows the announcement that F1 are working with promoters on a revised 2020 calendar with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races likely to differ significantly from the original calendar amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

All tickets for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the Grand Prix is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options.