'Can we please play...': Ex-pacer Yasir Arafat makes special request to Pakistan team ahead of India clash in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan cricket team registered their biggest victory by runs in T20I cricket on Friday.

The World No.3 team in T20Is accomplished this feat in their Group A clash against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan recorded a 155-run win to register their biggest T20I win in terms of runs. Pakistan had posted 193/2 in their first innings and bundled out Hong Kong for just 38 runs.

Their previous biggest win by runs came in April 2018, when they defeated West Indies by 143 runs. They had bundled them out for just 60 runs after giving them a target of 204 runs.

This is also the second-biggest margin of the win by runs in T20I cricket by a full-time ICC member. This record is held by Sri Lanka till this day, who had defeated Kenya by 172 runs in ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Back then, Sri Lanka had posted 260-6 on the board and bundled out Kenya for just 88 runs.

Coming to the match, with this victory, Pakistan has qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament, setting another blockbuster clash against India for Sunday.

After Pakistan's huge victory, former pacer Yasir Arafat took to Twitter to make a special request of the team.

"Can we please play on Sunday the way we played today," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022 game on Sunday.

Pandya ended with figures of 3-25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 35 off 29 balls.

When India bowled, senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the best figures of 4-26.

When India chased, former skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 off 34 balls. Naseem Shah was Pakistan's best bowler with figures of 2-27.