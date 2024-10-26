Can Indian Football Break The Cycle Of Disappointments?

In a country where cricket is considered to be God’s game, other sports fall far behind in fervour and popularity. This creates a vicious cycle of disappointments, further impacting sports and the players. In such a scenario, Indian football has seen its fair share of upheavals.

Indian football has come a long way since Indian players played barefoot against France in the London Olympics in 1948. Then in 1950 India managed to qualify for the FIFA finals but had to finally withdraw.

India is currently ranked 126 in FIFA world rankings. The team’s best show was in 1996 when it was ranked at 94, spearheaded by Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan.

While football does not share the same popularity as cricket in India, experts say that there is a glimmer of hope.

India’s poor show at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after being ousted in the second round led to the exit of coach Igor Stimac. Is it just a lack of vision that plagues Indian football or are the reasons more deep-rooted?

Former Indian football goalkeeper Henry Menezes, who has played against Sao Paulo, Poland, Bulgaria, and Jordan in his time, says, “India is ranked low in International football because of not leveraging untapped potential. Rankings have nothing to do with performance. If we play more international matches, we will better our rankings. Performance matters. Ability should be honoured, victories should be revered.”

This brings us to sponsorship and advertising. Menezes says, “The Kerala League on the digital platform gives the state a reason to up the quality of the game. If Kerala can do it so can other states.” Efforts such as these bring in more potential advertisers.

Indian football has suffered at the state and regional level a lot because of poor infrastructure, lack of funding and depleting popularity. More funding at the regional level would have a ripple effect and impact performance in the international arena.

Yash Shah, head coach, India on Track-FC, says, “Popularity is a challenge. India is very conservative. Cricket is the main focus here. We need a sporting mindset.”

Yash adds, “Football is a very intensive sport. It requires consistent training. There has to be a better system and more clubs. Each player should play more matches. We need to train players in technical and economic aspects. Players get overwhelmed with disappointments.”

Menezes adds, “Indian footballers face disappointments. That is why investing in their mental health and sports medicine will reflect in peak performances. This should start from the grassroots level.”

Rudrashish Sengupta, head coach, of Bombay Gymkhana, Colt’s team, says, “Lack of infrastructure and playgrounds plague Indian football. There is a dearth of promotion too. Indian football can improve with a strong amateur set-up, development of talent, and focus on athletic development.”

The major corporate players make efforts but is it enough? The lack of enthusiasm may be due to India’s lacklustre show on the International stage. Rudrashish adds, “At the end of the day football is about nurturing team spirit and investing in mental health should be made a priority. We need a strong multilayered domestic structure where football can sustain.”

Anirudh Shah, associated with Young Guns FC, and owner of Future Stars Sports Academy (FSSA) that nurtures talent in football, says, “The biggest challenge has been poor health facilities and fitness of players. We need more sports education.”

Studying Indian football’s journey, we have made a gateway and have arrived at a bottleneck. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We have iconic players like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa and, of course, Sunil Chhetri, who inspire the populace and make the sport popular. Menezes says, “The growth of a hero begins when he becomes an icon in the states and regions. Earlier, Super Soccer by the Tatas ensured more quality. It is important to create other arenas and Indian football will flourish.”

Of course, the dream for lovers of the game is that India should qualify for the World Cup. Menezes says, “We always come so close. We should be very angry about not making it to the World Cup. It is easily achievable. We should be in the top 10 of Asia rankings.”

The Indian Super League (ISL) has brought attention to the sport, and with investment, and a spike in interest in European leagues, football may eventually see a rise in popularity.

However, it will likely take time and effort to overcome the challenges. With those who make up the cogs of the wheel that turn Indian football making strides with their commitment and dedication, the footballing dreams of 1.43 billion Indians cannot be a far-fetched vision.