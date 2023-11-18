'Can Afford A Full Suit For Final': Mayanti Langer Hits Back At Netizens Who Trolled Her Outfit At CWC 2023 Semi-Final

Popular sports presenter Mayanti Langer Binny is in no mood to take trolls against her lightly and hit back at netizens who made fun of her for her choice of attire during the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Mayanti had worn a blue blazer while covering the high-profile match for host broadcaster Star Sports but was trolled for not wearing a trouser underneath with the jacket.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was covering the match along with Mayanti, was also dragged into the trolls as he was wearing a blue trouser.

Mayanti was subjected to derogatory remarks on X regarding her choise of dressing which is why she took to social media on Saturday give a befitting reply to her trollers.

"So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets.

"Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress. Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final," Langer tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mayanti has been the face of Star Sports for the ODI World Cup coverage in India on English channels. She is the wife of former India all-rounder Stuart Binny and daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winner Roger Binny.

India vs Australia World Cup final

Undefeated India will take on five-time champions in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).

The Men in Blue will be featuring in their fourth World Cup final while the Aussies will be playing the summit clash for the 8th time in history.

India has previously won the World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011 while Australia clinched it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

India had defeated Australia in their first match of the league stage last month and remain the only team which is yet to lose a match out of the 10 they have played in this edition. Australia lost their first-two ODIs but have since won 8 on the bounce.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)