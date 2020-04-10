Calls from the 'highest level' put hold to Dana White's UFC 249

Dana White recently called himself 'fearless' for going ahead with UFC 249 scheduled on Saturday despite COVID-19 that has brought the globe to a standstill.

White put best of efforts, however, calls from 'the highest level' to put off the mega event.

"Today, we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level at ESPN … and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event [next] Saturday,” White told ESPN.

The event was due to happen on April 18 in New York. One of the fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov had as well been stranded in Russia due to country closing its border, already piling up the uncertainty surrounding the event.

Meanwhile, White promised his wrestlers minimum economical disruption.

"All of my fighters that are under contract with me, I want them to feel safe, take time with your families and enjoy this time,” he said.

“Don’t worry about the financial part of this. You’re gonna get the fights in your contract, and I’m gonna make things right with the people who were willing to step up and fight next weekend on April 18.

“And I’m gonna take care of as many people as I possibly can and do whatever it takes to make these guys all feel comfortable.”

White also predicted the organisation would be among the first back in business: "It’s coming, all the good stuff. It’s coming, man. We’ll get this thing squared away, get a date from ESPN, and we’ll be back first and we’ll get these fights going that everybody wants to see.”