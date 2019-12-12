CAB: Assam game supended

NEW DELHI: Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy game between Assam and the Services Sports Control Board in Guwahati were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The hosts were in the middle of their series-opener. Strangely, after stating that the game in Tripura — between the hosts and Jharkhand — was also suspended, the BCCI clarified that this match was going ahead as scheduled despite the protests in Agartala.