'By the barest of margins': Iconic commentary by departing Sky Sports commentator Ian Smith, watch video

Smith has announced he has left Sky TV after 23 years with the network. the 65-year-old made it public when he was on his radio show with Senz on Monday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Cricket and rugby broadcaster Ian Smith has announced that he will be leaving the Sky Sports broadcasting team after 23 years with the network. The former Black Cap Smith, 65, made the announcement on his radio show with Senz on Monday morning that the decision to leave Sky TV, was by “mutual agreement”.

"I can reveal I am no longer a Sky TV contractor,'' Smith said. "I finished on the 31st of December. Even now, at my tender age, I have to reset my sights and goals and it's damned exciting, I have got to say.''

2019 ODI World Cup

Smith had several iconic moments on air, the most noticebale being his commentary during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Smith's burst of bringing the game to the listener peaked at the fag end of games as was seen during New Zealans semi final victory against India and the dramatic final against England.

In a tense super-over final betweeen New Zealand and England, Smith matched the onfield drama with some brilliant work in the commentary box.

"This is the moment: It's Archer to Guptil. Two to win. Guptil is going to push for tww, they've got to go. The throw's got to go to the keeper's end. He's got it, England have won the World Cup, by the barest of margins. By the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstacy for England. agony agony for New Zealand."

Smith had been a commentator at Sky for “23 years-plus”. During that period he was regarded as one of New Zealand's most insightful and knowledgeable cricket broadcasters.

