BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu wins opener with ease

PV Sindhu had an easy opening Group A fixture in the women’s singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier in the day, India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game.

The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan 21-14, 21-18.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:39 PM IST