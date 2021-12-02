e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:30 PM IST

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth loses in 2nd Group B game

FPJ Web Desk
Kidambi Srikanth | Photo: AFP

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn got the better of Srikanth in straight sets as he defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-7 to seal the game in just 46 minutes.

On Wednesday, Srikanth had defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in his opening Group B game.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

