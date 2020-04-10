Bundesliga to resume next month, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund hit nets

The Bundesliga is all set to resume next month with an aim to get done with the remaining nine matches by June end.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bundesliga chief executive Christian Seifert told the New York Times that games in top two tiers will proceed at the start of May.

However, there will be fans in the stadium for the rest or 2020.

Bayern Munich’s players were seen hitting nets earlier this week.

There are more than 107,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany.

Thus so, Seifert is mindful about not putting extra burden on the healthcare.

"It won’t be the case that one doctor or one nurse that is really relevant for the system cannot be tested because football players have to be tested.

“The concept is to give certainty to players, to their families and to society as well.”

Meanwhile, Seifert predicted the summer transfer window will ‘collapse’

"In the short term I would say the transfer market this summer will not exist, it will collapse,” he said.

“Some agents will suddenly understand that they will have to work hard, or at least work; some leagues will understand that money is nothing that is coming automatically every month from heaven.”