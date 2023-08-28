 Buchi Babu All-India Invitational: Pawar Century Gives Mumbai The Edge
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBuchi Babu All-India Invitational: Pawar Century Gives Mumbai The Edge

Buchi Babu All-India Invitational: Pawar Century Gives Mumbai The Edge

Pawar is batting confidently and dominated the bowlers during his 194-ball innings which contained 16 hits to the boundary ropes and a solitary six

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image

A solid performance from number three batsman Prasad Pawar who is batting on 134 runs has powered Mumbai to 245 for 3 wickets in their first innings at the end of the second day’s play of their four-day second-round match against Jammu & Kashmir in the Buchi Babu All-India Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023, played at Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Tuesday.

Pawar is batting confidently and dominated the bowlers during his 194-ball innings which contained 16 hits to the boundary ropes and a solitary six. He looks set to score more runs when he resumes his innings and put Mumbai in a strong position.

Read Also
'My Legacy Will Be For People To Judge': Rohit Sharma On His 16-Year Journey In Indian Cricket
article-image

Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir declared their first innings closed at 285 for 9 wickets in 106.2 overs Abid Musthaq who was batting on 32 was dismissed for 58 runs. Mumbais medium pacers Royston Dias (3 for 55) and Dhawal Kulkarni (3 for 30) and left-arm spinner Musheer Khan (2 for 29) claimed the wickets.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir (1st innings): (overnight 241 for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 285 for 9 declared, 106.2 overs (Qamran Iqbal 58, Shubham Khajuria 37, Abdul Samad 40, Abid Mushtaq 58, Auqib Nabi 31; Royston Dias 3 for 55, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 30, Musheer Khan 2 for 29) Vs Mumbai (1st innings): 245 for 3, 69 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 52, Prasad Pawar batting 134 (194b, 16x4,1x6).

Read Also
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: The Emerging Hot Rivalry In World Cricket That Grows In Profile
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With...

'Even If That Pakistani Had Won...': Neeraj Chopra's Mother Gives Classy Reply On Son's Rivalry With...

'We Are Bound To Make Mistakes...': Rohit Sharma On Indian Team Selection For ODI World Cup 2023

'We Are Bound To Make Mistakes...': Rohit Sharma On Indian Team Selection For ODI World Cup 2023

'My Legacy Will Be For People To Judge': Rohit Sharma On His 16-Year Journey In Indian Cricket

'My Legacy Will Be For People To Judge': Rohit Sharma On His 16-Year Journey In Indian Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Selectors Likely To Announce Team India Squad On THIS Date

Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

Rishabh Pant Visits India's Training Camp In Alur To Wish Team Good Luck Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023