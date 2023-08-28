Buchi Babu All-India Invitational: Pawar Century Gives Mumbai The Edge

A solid performance from number three batsman Prasad Pawar who is batting on 134 runs has powered Mumbai to 245 for 3 wickets in their first innings at the end of the second day’s play of their four-day second-round match against Jammu & Kashmir in the Buchi Babu All-India Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023, played at Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Tuesday.

Pawar is batting confidently and dominated the bowlers during his 194-ball innings which contained 16 hits to the boundary ropes and a solitary six. He looks set to score more runs when he resumes his innings and put Mumbai in a strong position.

Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir declared their first innings closed at 285 for 9 wickets in 106.2 overs Abid Musthaq who was batting on 32 was dismissed for 58 runs. Mumbais medium pacers Royston Dias (3 for 55) and Dhawal Kulkarni (3 for 30) and left-arm spinner Musheer Khan (2 for 29) claimed the wickets.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir (1st innings): (overnight 241 for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 285 for 9 declared, 106.2 overs (Qamran Iqbal 58, Shubham Khajuria 37, Abdul Samad 40, Abid Mushtaq 58, Auqib Nabi 31; Royston Dias 3 for 55, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 30, Musheer Khan 2 for 29) Vs Mumbai (1st innings): 245 for 3, 69 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 52, Prasad Pawar batting 134 (194b, 16x4,1x6).

