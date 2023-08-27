Buchi Babu 2023: Qamran Iqbal 58 Lifts J&K To 241 For 6 vs Mumbai

Representative Image

Opening batsman Qamran Iqbal’s half-century knock of 58 runs (59 balls, 10x4s) powered Jammu & Kashmir to 241 for 6 wickets in their first innings in 90 overs on the opening day of their 4-day second-round match against Mumbai in the Buchi Babu All-India Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023 and played at Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Sunday.

Iqbal’s opening partner Shubham Khajuria contributed 37 runs (74 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s), middle-order batsman Abdul Samad scored 40 runs (47 balls, 4x4s,2x6s). Abid Mushtaq batting 32 runs and Auqib Nabi batting 31 runs were at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day.

Mumbai’s medium pacers Royston Dias 2 for 42 runs and left-arm spinner Musheer Khan 2 for 29 runs were the most successful bowlers.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir (1st innings): 241 for 6 wickets, 90 overs (Qamran Iqbal 58 (59b, 10x4), Shubham Khajuria 37 (74b, 5x4,2x6), Abdul Samad 40 (47b, 4x4,2x6), Abid Mushtaq 32 batting, Auqib Nabi 31 batting; Royston Dias 2 for 42, Musheer Khan 2 for 29).

Read Also Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Wins Historic Gold at IBSA World Games After Thrashing Australia

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)