BSAM State Senior snooker from today

Mumbai: The Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) will be conducting the Senior men’s snooker event of the Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship – 2019, which commences at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room from Monday, September 16, 2019.

All the leading snooker players from Mumbai and across Maharashtra will be seen in action during the tournament. The tournament will commence with the qualifying rounds to select 16 players, who will join 16 players seeded directly in the main draw on the basis of the previous years’ State selection ranking. The format for qualifying round will be best-of-5 frames direct knockout draw.