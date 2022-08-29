e-Paper Get App

BSAM Mumbai snooker league: MIG CC, ECC to clash in final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Anurag Bagri |

Mumbai: MIG Cricket Club and Elphinstone Cricket Club (ECC) scored hard-fought victories to a set up clash in the finals of the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra organised Greatwhite Electricals-BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2022 and played at the Dadar Club billiards room.

Prabdeep Singh played a stellar role winning both his frames and leading MIG Cricket Club to 3-2 win against Islam Gymkhana ‘B’ 3-2. Similarly, Anurag Bagri continued with his impressive run of form and also won both his frames which helped Elphinstone CC overcome Andheri Recreation Club 3-2.

MIG CC’s doubles combo of Gaurav Prabhu and Gunmeen Kohli (+24) defeated Fawad Shaikh and Juzer Master (+27) 67-45 in the first frame before Islam Gymkhana’s Abdur Rehman (+20) easily overcame Anuj Soni (+40) winning at 93-52. Singh (+40) won the third frame beating Sahil Khan (+30) 98-56 as MIG regained the lead. Rehman once again leveled the match scores at 2-2 as he tamed Gaurav Prabhu (+30) 89-45. Singh reasserted his dominance over Khan in the crucial fifth frame coasting to 91-51 win to seal MIG CC’s triumph.

Bagri (+25) won the third and fifth frames to help Elphinstone CC clinch the win. He first defeated Om Sawant (+25) 108-77 and then prevailed over Tarun Karla (+50) romping to a 98-65 victory. Earlier, ECC’s doubles pair of Mahesh Jagdale and Vilas Upsham (+17) won the opening frame against Tarun Kalra and Akshay Vasani (+30) 72-60 before Sunil Jain (+25) lost to Karan Anand (+20) 57-81 in the second frame. In the fourth frame, ECC’s Mahesh Jagdale (+20) suffered a quick defeat to Karan Anand by a 26-79 points difference.

Results – semi-finals: Elphinstone CC beat Andheri Recreation Club 3-2 (Mahesh Jagdale/Vilas Upsham (+17) bt Tarun Kalra/Akshay Vasani (+30) 72-60, Sunil Jain (+25) lost Karan Anand (+20) 57-81, Anurag Bagri (+25) bt Om Sawant (+35) 108-77, Mahesh Jagdale (+20) lost Karan Anand 26-79, Anurag Bagri bt Tarun Kalra (+50) 98-65).

MIG Cricket Club by Islam Gymkhana ‘B’ 3-2 (Gaurav Prabhu/Gunmeen Kohli (+24) bt Fawad Shaikh/Juzer Master (+27) 67-45, Anuj Soni (+40) lost Abdur Rehman (+20) 52-93, Prabdeep Singh (+40) bt Sahil Khan (+30) 98-56, Gaurav Prabhu (+30) lost Abdur Rehman 45-89, Prabdeep Singh bt Sahil Khan 91-51).

