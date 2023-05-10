BSAM Mumbai Billiards League 2023: Mixed fortunes for Matunga Gymkhana

Aditya: Matunga Gymkhana’s Aditya Agrawal compiled small but useful breaks of 45, 40 and 30 at home and went on to record runs of 63 and 58 in the away tie, which helped him to win both the crucial deciding third matches. |

Mumbai, 10: Matunga Gymkhana teams, encountered mixed fortunes during the third round of matches in the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) organized Greatwhite-CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2023.

The Matunga Gymkhana’s ‘B’ team, which is on a roll maintained the successful momentum to overcome Park Club, winning the home match 563-512 and the away encounter 572-522. Aditya Agrawal played a significant role as he compiled small but useful breaks of 45, 40 and 30 at home and went on record runs of 63 and 58 which helped win the crucial deciding third match in both the fixtures and ensured his team pocketed another bonus point. They currently tally 12 points from 5 wins and a solitary loss, and occupy the top spot in Section-C.

However, Matunga Gymkhana’s ‘A’ team, boasting of stalwarts Devendra Joshi and Nalin Patel, who constructed two substantial breaks of an unfinished 96 and 91 in the home game, could not prevent the youngsters from the Khar Gymkhana ‘A’ team winning both the ties in Section-D. Khar Gymkhana captain Ishpreet Singh and Sumer Mago, key players of the team won all four of their matches to secure the teams’ 384-278 (away) and 570-461 (home) victory.

Khar Gymkhana having earned two bonus points have now accumulated 12 points, the same as Radio Club, who shared honours with NSCI ‘B’ in another match of the same section.

Meanwhile, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana’s proficient billiards pro Siddharth Parikh stole the thunder constructing a record unfinished 204 point break during the team’s 487-439 home win against Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Section D. Parikh’s effort bettered CCI’s Pankaj Advani’s unfinished 200 points break in the first round. But, Hindu Gymkhana who played the return match without Parikh suffered a 527-618 defeat to Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana also won both their matches defeating Dadar Club 801-743 (away) and 742-647 (home) in Section-C, while Garware Club House recorded wins against Matoshree Club 739-634 (away) and 702-650 (home) to also pick up a bonus poinst each.

Results - Section C: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘A’ Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana - Home 487-439, 527-618;

Matunga Gymkhana 'B' Vs Park Club - 563-512, 576-522;

Dadar Club Vs Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana - 743-801, 647-742.

Section D: Matunga Gymkhana 'A' Vs Khar Gymkhana ‘A’ - 278-384, 461-570;

Matoshree Club Vs Garware Club House - 634-739, 650-702;

Radio Club Vs NSCI 'B' - 565-478, 399-506.